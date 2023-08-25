To the Editor:
I respond to your guest columnist, Steve Corbin, and his article in the July 29th BJ. He believes that a “white Christian nationalism movement is a growing threat to America’s democracy,” and bases this opinion to a large degree on the policy position of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). So what is this SPLC outfit?
This advocacy group was instrumental in crushing the Ku Klux Klan in the 1960s, but since that time, its mission has morphed into attacking other organizations and according to their website, “right-wing” advocacy groups that don’t align with their own thinking. Their leading targets today include organizations that advocate for traditional family-oriented values. Moms for Liberty (5 chapters in Iowa), Family Research Council, Alliance Defending Freedom, and Phyllis Schlafly’s Eagle Forum all make it on SPLC list of “hate groups.” That’s interesting: Have you noticed that groups such as SPLC immediately label organizations that oppose their preferred positions as “hate groups.” Apparently, we’re no longer allowed to disagree. If we do, then we’re “haters.” Or so we’re told.
But it gets worse: In 2021 the SPLC identified nine Catholic-related organizations as hate groups. Troublingly, the FBI used this source to start to monitor Latin-observing Catholics as potential terrorists. The FBI dropped this policy—quickly—this February after an FBI memo was leaked to the public. Finally, in 2017, the SPLC labeled our Amana Colonies as the seat of a neo-Nazi hate group. In August of that year, the SPLC thought again and the Amana colonies were removed from their “Hate map.” (See Iowa City Press Citizen, August 28, 2017).
Getting back to Corbin’s fear of White Christian Nationalism. Relax; he’s tilting at windmills. I checked with the world’s foremost authority on Christian creed: There is no such thing. (See John 18:36.)
Respectfully submitted,
Rich Zeis
Walker