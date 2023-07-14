To the Editor:
Abortion as a right is in the news again when the real discussion should be about abortion and responsibility. Most people on both sides of the issue can agree the issue is multi-faceted. When a woman is pregnant and she is murdered, the assailant is charged with two homicides. Yet, when a pregnant woman goes in for a late term abortion and that baby is born alive, or capable of living outside the womb, that baby can be killed in some states with no criminal charges brought. Does anyone think killing that baby is less a crime than the homicide murder? Then we come to abortion itself. Birth and abortion are the final steps in a process that should involve some responsibility.
So, the question to be asked is why do we have so many abortions? Can anyone honestly say that every abortion is the result of rape, incest, or a medical emergency. Is there another reason to have an abortion. You don’t want the baby! Shouldn’t that have been something you thought about before having sex? Many methods available today can prevent pregnancies. Are we all too ill informed that we can’t make use of them? Is sex education in school an answer? It’s time for the abortionists to accept the fact that abortion doesn’t start in the doctor’s office, it starts in the bedroom, the backseat of a car, the park, or the motel. No one would be worrying about a law to limit abortion if the only abortions were the result of crime, or a medical emergency.
If you accept the privilege of having sex as a right, do you accept the consequences of having sex as your responsibility? If the answer is “No,” then you are the problem.
Allen Miller
Independence