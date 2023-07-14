We hear much from the government extolling the wonders of solar and wind energy. Among these claims is that the wind and the sun are “free.” Oh really? Let’s take a closer look.
In every country in the world, there is a 100% correlation between the cost of electricity and the amount of solar and wind energy produced: The greater the proportion of electricity provided by solar and wind, the more that electricity costs. Why? Simply put, adding solar and wind is adding only episodic energy sources. We still need an alternate energy source all the time. Think natural gas, oil, or nuclear. Thus, solar and wind categorically are not free. If you doubt me, look at your electric bill. We’ve never before had so much wind energy produced in Iowa. So why did the REC just raise my rates? The massive taxpayer-provided subsidies for the wind grid are not paid for by the wind electric rates. These subsidies are billed instead to natural gas, nuclear, oil or coal.
The federal Energy Information Agency wants the country to have 30 gigawatt hours of battery storage capacity on the grid by 2025 (December 8th press release). That amount of battery storage will meet the nation’s electric demand...wait for it…for 15 minutes. So conventional energy sources aren’t going away soon. Space prohibits me from discussing the environmental trauma such battery production will involve. Maybe in a future letter.
In the meantime, to learn more about the environmental expense of green energy, read the published works of Steven Koonin. He was the Deputy Secretary of Earth Science in the Energy Department under President Obama. You may be surprised to learn that green energy is not necessarily green to the environment, but it’s definitely green coming out of your wallet.
Respectfully submitted,
Rich Zeis
Walker