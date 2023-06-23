To the Editor:
Storm Lake, Grafton, Harris, Beaver, Jesup, Williamsburg. What do these towns have in common? They are all in Iowa and they have all had turbine fires. In Storm Lake, two workers were trapped inside. Firefighters risked their lives to rescue them. In Williamsburg, where the fire set the surrounding field on fire, firefighters wrote on their Facebook page that “This type of fire is unique and challenging, as there are many factors to consider including falling debris on fire and the turbine blades and unit falling apart overhead.” (www.kcrg.com/2022/10/24/williamsburg-wind-turbine-catches-fire-causes-field-fire/)
Field fires can travel quickly when fields are dry and there’s a bit of wind. They can become wildfires. Wildfires can be difficult to control. They jump roads and creeks.
This brings up questions: Do wind turbine owners carry insurance to pay for out-of-control wildfires and the destruction they may do to neighboring fields, or barns, or houses? Or are the landowners responsible? Or both?
Turbines are being made larger and taller, with blades following suit. Unfortunately, the failure rate is also becoming larger. They fall over. They drop blades. That would be pretty frightening if you happened to be on a tractor or walking anywhere nearby. In 2022 in Oregon, it wasn’t only frightening but almost deadly when a blade soared the full length of a football field and scattered the bolts around the base like shrapnel. (projects.oregonlive.com/wind-farms/; news.bloomberglaw.com/environment-and-energy/wind-turbines-taller-than-the-statue-of-liberty-are-falling-over)
So, are they safe to be in the fields of Buchanan County?
Want to find out why so many communities around the world are fighting turbine fields? Go to bucoa.org
Bonnie Urban
Brandon