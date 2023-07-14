To the Editor:
Last week we decided to take a ride up to Alta Vista to see what a wind turbine installation site looks like in progress. Not knowing what to expect, we were appalled at the enormity of destruction of this once fertile farmland. The wide access roads, numerous turnarounds, intersections of existing public roads completely changed, all to accommodate massive machinery and cut into growing fields. The substation we saw is one of the biggest I’ve seen, and along with large transmission lines, permanently replaces farmland. While driving down one of the gravel country roads, we came across a massive job site. My first thought was that it was a permanent company because of its sheer size and the amount of large equipment. But permanent companies don’t usually have what appears to be temporary housing for crews. There was a Blattner Energy trailer on site. Blattner (https://www.blattnerenergy.com/) is a construction company headquartered in Minnesota and employs their own full crews. They specialize in wind and solar. One has to assume that they bring their construction crews with them to a job site and they stay in the temporary housing provided, not in local hotels. There were also rolls and rolls of underground collection lines for connecting turbine to turbine which, of course, involves even more farmland destruction. Dealing with all the lost drainage tiles would be nearly impossible.
The 70 turbines proposed by NextEra will forever change not only the landscape of Buchanan County, but the integrity of the land itself. To allow wind companies to continue to devastate the farmland of Iowa is a permanent decision. It will also swing wide the door for more turbines because there will never be enough. I have uploaded a few photos of the construction. Please access these photos here: https://bit.ly/ia-wind
Bonnie Urban
Brandon