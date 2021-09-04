To the Editor:
My name is Robert E Hill. I have decided to run for Mayor of Independence, Iowa.
Local government should not be filled with drama or personal agendas; as Mayor of Independence, I will work hard to limit both in our city government. It is my goal to create a sense of hope, pride, and energy, in our community’s thinking for today and tomorrow.
We have made tremendous strides over the past few years to create a framework and infrastructure that will allow Independence to experience healthy growth in the years ahead. In turn, this growth will allow the community to provide for the needs of its citizens for years to come. I feel I have the skills to continue helping Independence prepare for a strong today, along with an eye toward a strong future.
The skills that I bring to the office of Mayor are:
- Leadership by example and promoting teamwork
- Experience gained from serving 14 years on City Council
- Honesty and Integrity to do what is best for the whole community
- Comfortable meeting with State and Federal Officials
- Communication skills – verbal, written, and social media
- Willing to listen and adapt as circumstances change
- Respect and Empathy for others
I hope I can count on your vote on Election Day, Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Thank You for your support on Election Day!
Robert E. Hill
At-Large Council Member
Independence