We need to press the Senate to act to repeal the 2002 Iraq Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF). Strong bipartisan support exists for the repeal. The 2002 AUMF was created for the Saddam Hussein regime, which is clearly outdated. We defeated Saddam Hussein, he is no longer living, and the bill should be taken off the books. As of now, Senator Ernst has not stated how she will vote. I invite you to contact her to join the bill’s original cosponsor, Senator Grassley, by voting “yes” to the repeal the 2002 Iraq AMUF/SJ Res. 10.
Sara Sheets
Independence