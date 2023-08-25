I’m glad a Private Citizen recorded a conversation with a law enforcement person (L.E.P.) for proof. It makes anyone wonder how many more corrupt L.E.P. are hiding behind a badge and abusing Citizens who don’t have any proof.
Every occupation has some personnel that shouldn’t be in it and should be weeded out. They’re in law enforcement, lots of them in trucking, and other jobs — I even found two bear-cats in “medical.”
Every occupation needs supervisors and police to police each other. People do whatever they can get away with.
Herman Lenz
Sumner