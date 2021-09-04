To the Editor:
Recently I have made the decision to run for Mayor of Independence. There are many issues that helped me make this decision.
One reason was the transparency of city government. Or maybe the lack of it.
Then there are taxes. Just when you thought they were high enough now, we find out they are going up again. Sure they will tell you that is because of inflation and probably won’t mention anything about out of control spending.
Then there are other issues like speed cameras. The City Council approved of them because of safety. But since then they have turned into a cash cow.
With your help on election day, we can start to solve these problems.
Don’t forget to vote Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
Thank you,
Denny Vaughn
Independence