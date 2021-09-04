To the Editor:
For those that don’t know me, my name is Tom Huston. I am running for the Independence Fifth Ward council seat in November. I believe that Independence is heading in the right direction. A new school, a new library, a new aquatic park, and the most important asset we have is a group of young adults who are very involved in civic projects. Not many communities can say that. I would like to be a part of this continuing success story.
My wife, Andrea, and I have lived in Independence for approximately 35 years. We have three sons who have all progressed successfully through both the St. John’s and Independence school districts. I have volunteered in several capacities. Most notably, I am the organizer for the Independence Couples Tennis Association (ICTA), and I am the mentor for a great young man who graduated in 2019 and is gainfully employed.
I am a supporter of our City Manager. Years ago, our community could survive with a mayor. But with all of the bureaucratic red tape and the need to successfully apply for grants, a City Manager is vital for continued growth.
I believe that the City Council needs to work together with both the City Manager and the Mayor. If elected, I would like to extend this further by having the Council work with the County Board of Supervisors, the Independence Chamber of Commerce, the Independence community school district, the Light Plant Board, and other Boards in our community.
I am not affiliated with any political organization. This is the first time I’ve run for any kind of office. If elected, I promise that I will do my best for the Fifth Ward and the City of Independence. I hope that I can count on your vote in the Fifth Ward this November!
Tom Huston
Independence