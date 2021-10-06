While we prepare for the special session in October, here are the happenings from September!
On Wednesday, September 29, I hosted a town hall event. We had an awesome turnout. Thank you to those who attended! Great people, great feedback, and definitely the reason why I ran for the District Representative seat. We have a lot of work to do in Iowa and in this country. You can count on me to take your voice and concerns to the capital.
Recently, the recipients of the State of Iowa Broadband Grants Program were announced. Thirty-nine applicants have been awarded a total of $97,500,000 for broadband infrastructure as part of the latest Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program. OCIO received 178 applications from broadband providers for the grant program with requests nearing $300 million. Award announcements may be found at https://ocio.iowa.gov/file/noiafornofa006-broadbandgrantsprogrampdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
The 8th annual Cedar Rapids HOPEwalk at Cherry Hill Park took place on September 8. The HOPEwalk is a local community walk supporting awareness and education on suicide prevention and those effected by this national health crisis. Special thanks to event coordinator Julia Freeman and my colleagues in the legislature attending. Together we can make a difference.
On September 16, the Legislative Service Agency (LSA) released its first proposed plan for Iowa’s new congressional and legislative districts. There have been three public hearings where Iowans shared their thoughts on the map and the process. Additional written public statements have been received by LSA. The Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission met September 23 to compile a report based on public input to submit to the legislature for consideration. A special legislative session will convene on October 5 to consider the proposed plan for congressional and legislative districts.
On September 17, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation allowing the transportation of oversize and overweight loads of grain for 30 days during the harvest season. The Iowa Department of Transportation is directed to monitor the operation of this proclamation to ensure the public’s safety and facilitate the movement of the trucks involved in our state’s harvest. The proclamation is in effect until 11:59 p.m. on October 17.
Contact my legislative email with any comments, questions, or concerns!
As always, I look forward to another great month of representing the people of District 95!