In the amazing albeit crazy world of “Shedaville,” it’s time to empty the circular file and share needless and useless information for you. Not needless or useless to me but definitely so for you. But, what the heck, as long as you started reading this column, you might as well as finish it through. So pay attention and let’s get going...
The other night right before bedtime, we had one of those night time visitors. The dreaded bat in the house visitor. Now Deb is deadly afraid of bats. Not just kind of afraid but deadly. Me? Well, to be honest, I’m not too fond of them especially flying around in my home, but I gotta be the man!! Of course I do ‘cuz I am the man of the house. Drat!! However after turning on all the lights, we failed to find the bat anywhere in the house. We checked everwhere. Well, Deb checked everywhere as I kept watch in the living room with the lights all on. WE NEVER FOUND THE BAT!!!! Was it an allusion of our minds? To this day, we never found the bat!!
Last Thursday, (remember that 100 degree day), the “Geezers” played golf. Yup! Nine of us made it through the first nine holes but only five of us ventured into hell for the final nine holes. Temperature at the course hit 100 degrees and the brave, yet not smart, golfers were Mike, Duane, Craig, Tom and yours truly finished 18 holes of golf that day. I’m just glad I didn’t have to work outside that day. Playing golf was so much more fun!!
When you travel places, do you ever where an Iowa Hawkeye shirt? It’s interesting to find the number of people that come from our great state. Last week, we were at the Tennessee State Fair and I met several people who recognized my Iowa t-shirt and gave me a “shout out.” One guy from Davenport, who now lives in Tennesse, talked with me for about 15 minutes about the upcoming Iowa Hawkeye football season. He then went and got his son and said he had to introduce him to me. The boy’s name was “Carver.” Never did find out if his middle name was “Hawkeye.” So start wearing your Iowa paraphernalia and you’ll be surprised to find so many Hawkeye friends you have out there. In fact, if you must, I suppose you could even where, (if you must), wear Cyclone or Panther clothing. I’d be careful about the Iowa State clothing though!!!
And finally Deb and I got into quite a discussion, (not an argument), about a very important topic. Maybe you can help us? Do you favor a “roundabouts” or would you rather utilize the “four-way stop” corner? I love roundabouts while Deb hates them. In fact, wouldn’t it be great to have several roundabouts here in Independence? Maybe an agenda item for next council meeting!
That’s enough for now and the circular file is pretty much empty now. So, until next time always know that “You’ll Figure It Out.” Eventually. Contact me about the roundabouts at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319-327-4640.