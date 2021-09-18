Do you have a nickname? Did you have one growing up? Did you like it or not? How did you get it?
I had one, and only one, for about three weeks when I was about 10 years old, which is probably the reason I have low self-esteem, and am shy and introverted today. That nickname scarred me for life. Maybe I’ll share it later.
Here are a few common nicknames – Shorty, Tiny, Willy, Junior, Dusty, Rusty, Mac, Sonny, Red, and even my good friend, “Tex.” Did I get most of the common nicknames?
Here are some that I think are pretty cool – Tubby, Chip, Scotty, Chief, Bugs, Ace, Duke, Bear, Tank, Skeeter (just like it), Smitty, and of course, my favorite, Big John. Can you imagine going through life with the nickname Ace? Or Duke? Or Tank?
But what about those nicknames you might not be so proud of.
Names like Fats, Jumbo, Lumpy, Pinky, Mutt, Peanut, Pickles, Mouse, Little Joe, Twinkletoes, Ducky, Choo Choo, Chubby, Shady, Baldy, Stumpy, Spud, or Sleepy. These are real nicknames given to real people, and my apologies to all of you. Of course, I have someone call me “Pops” every now and then. Which means I have to call him “Son,” which is a horrible visual!
Here are a few famous nicknames. Can you name all of them? Fats, Gabby, Goose, Pistol Pete, Pee Wee, Mr. October, The Big Hurt, The Shark, Yaz, Pudge, The Mick, Magic, BirdMan, Iron Man, Charlie Hustle, Mr. November, Duke, Babe, Wilt the Stilt, Junior, Bubba, Bones, Catfish, Chipper, Bear, Dizzy, Digger, and of course, Tiger.
Ok, ok, enough with nicknames. Well, almost. Here are a couple of local ones you might know – Mr. Chaz, Iggy, Mac, Tex, Smitty, Willy, and Doc. And finally, one day when I was 10 years old, my friends (?) and I were camping and, over the campfire, I ate and ate and ate barbecue beans. Too many barbecue beans. Later that night, I threw up barbecue beans. Thus, the nickname “Barbecue Beans” hung on me for a few weeks. It probably would have stuck, but how do you continue calling a guy “Barbecue Beans” for years and years? Geesh, after 60 years, why don’t they stop!
So, did I get your nickname or not? See ya', Tex!