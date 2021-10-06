Another season of “Geezer Golf” is about over. Oh, there’ll be a few more good weeks to play, but the weak-hearted, the timid, and those who have lost all of their (golf) balls are hanging up what few clubs they have left.
What started out as a dream way back in April has now ended up as a nightmare for some of the Geezers, myself included! But it has been a good year. And for some others, a “good for nothing” year. This year, Ron Curry (you saw his HUGE picture in the paper last week), got a “hole-in-one.” Congratulations, Ron. Was the picture big enough?
Now that the golf season is wrapping up, and as the self-appointed “Geezer Rules Chairman,” there are going to be a few rule changes for next year. These rules are necessary to speed up play, and not to lose anyone next year. Another year older, right?
Here are the new rules...
- Any ball hit into the rough or out of bounds shall be placed in the fairway at a point equal to the distance that the rough or trees kept the ball from traveling. Fair judgement should be used.
- Any ball hitting a tree shall be deemed NOT to have hit that tree. Environmental issues are a concern as well as simple bad luck. No one should be penalized for bad luck. Luck should have no place in a skilled game like golf.
- - After a ball hits a tree, the Geezer should make an accurate yet approximate estimation of how far the ball would have traveled if, in fact, the ball had never hit that &%5E% tree.
- There should never be any such thing as a lost ball. No ball is actually lost. It’s somewhere, and will eventually be found by another Geezer. Place a new ball somewhere where you think or hope it might be.
- Putts that miss the hole for being a few inches too long shall be considered made putts. There are so many reasons that the putt didn’t go in, but surely one’s aim was not one of them.
- Putts that come up just a bit short shall be considered made because...well, just because. After all, you meant to hit it hard enough, didn’t you? Answer honestly now!
- There is no penalty for hitting a ball into the water hazard. It’s downright embarrassing enough to hit the ball into the water while everyone is watching, one shouldn’t be penalized also. Just put the ball on the other side of the water hazard and make a promise not to do that again.
- There will be no penalty assessed for hitting a ball out of bounds. There should be more sufficient land that this would not occur. Geezer Golfers should get an apology, not a penalty.
- Since golf advertisements claim your golf score will improve with new equipment and it doesn’t, you will get to subtract 1 stroke for every $100 you paid for said new equipment which DID NOT help your score. Golf companies must take some responsibility here.
- And finally, on the two holes that are used for longest putt, the putt will no longer have to be made. It will return to its original namesake – LONGEST PUTT!
These rules will be finalized, signed by the Notary Public, and put into effect after the Geezer Rules Committee meets sometime this winter. All Geezers should be anxiously awaiting the memo on the date and time of the meeting. It should be a much interesting and more fun and productive year of Geezer Golf in 2022.
Let me know what you think...on second thought, don’t. No email address or phone number this time.
See ya’ next year!