What should taxpayers know before filing their 2022 tax returns?

As lawmakers roll up their sleeves and get to work in the new session of Congress, taxpayers are getting their ducks in a row for tax season that got underway on Jan. 23. That’s the first day the IRS began accepting and processing returns for the 2022 tax year. The federal agency expects more than 168 million individual tax returns, due by this year’s April 18 deadline. As a longtime taxpayer watchdog, I keep the IRS on a short leash to prioritize taxpayer services. For example, when the Biden administration pushed last year to supersize the federal tax-collecting agency’s budget in the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, I co-sponsored a bill with Sen. John Thune to put teeth in how those $80 billion are spent to help ensure accountability and transparency to the taxpayer. We plan to re-introduce our legislation to rein in IRS overreach before it’s too late. Amplifying the enforcement powers of the IRS without robust oversight is an invitation for federal overreach and puts law-abiding taxpayers on edge for good reason. Consider the Biden administration’s plan shortly after the president took office to require financial institutions to report withdrawals and deposits on every working American. I introduced a bill with Sen. Tim Scott to nip that program in the bud.

