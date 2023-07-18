Attention all of us senior citizens, do you remember the “good ol’ days.” Walking to school in twenty-below zero several miles, uphill each way? Doing “inhumane” chores around the house like mowing the lawn with a PUSH MOWER. In fact, the Shedas never even had a push mower with a motor. We really had the old, old push mower!! Dad thought it would build character! Maybe it did because he told me one time that I sure was some character!!
Anyway, here are a few highlights, questions and memories from those good old days;
- Be honest now, were you addicted and smoked those candy cigarettes?
- Did you enjoy looking through the Christmas “Wish Book” catalogue from Sears?
- Do you remember who Dr. Max’s sidekick was?
- How about the guy who was on for years BEFORE Dr. Max?
- Sing the theme song to Gilligan’s Island.
- Or how about The Beverly Hillbillies.
- Where were you when JFK was assassinated?
- Remember Rosanne Rosannadanna & those two wild and crazy guys?
- If you’re brave enough, grab you spouse or one of the kids and do the Twist.
- Did you detassel corn? How much were you paid? I made $1 an hour!
- What was your favorite TV show? Your parents favorite?
- Ever play “Red Rover, Red Over...?”
- And what was your very first car you bought?
- Remember shopping at Tegan’s “Five & Dime?
- What about using an outhouse growing up? Fun, wasn’t it?
- What was your phone number growing up? Mine? 515-489-2316.
- Were you crazy about watching “American Bandstand” on Saturday mornings?
- What was our favorite radio station? Was it KIOA out of Des Moines?
- Remember lava lamps, drinking water from garden hose, playing “hopscotch?”
- And finally did you mom ever put “Mercurochrome” on your skinned knee? Betcha it hurt!!
Hope you enjoyed out trip down memory lane. It was a grand time, wasn’t it? Last one, who was your favorite rock & roll group? I really liked The Association. Let me know at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319-327-4640. Don’t call my old home number!!!!