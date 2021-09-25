“By working together, pooling our resources, building on our strengths, we can accomplish great things.” – President Ronald Reagan
The time for change is upon us. Leaves are changing, kids are back in school, and here at the Independence Area Food Pantry we are ramping up to make some repairs and changes to our interior.
Thanks to a generous grant from the Buchanan County Community Foundation, we will be able to do these much-needed repairs and maintenance. Over the last week of September, the pantry will be closed while we are remodeling. New, easy-to-maintain flooring will be installed by McGraw’s Carpets and Flooring in Independence, and we will make repairs to some interior walls, and fresh paint that will brighten up the whole place.
This means we will not be able to take appointments or hand out food from September 27 through October 1. The current plan is to have everything completed and be ready to reopen by October 4 at 9 a.m.
Unfortunately, this also means we are unable to take any donations, including fresh garden produce, during this window of time. First thing on Monday, October 4, we will once again be able to take these items.
With great blessing comes great responsibility. We take that responsibility very seriously at the Independence Area Food Pantry, and strive to serve our county with respect using the donations and gifts we are given to the best of our ability. Thank you to our friends and supporters for trusting us with your donations and giving us the ability to serve our communities well.
If you’d like to donate items before September 27, we are taking garden produce and focusing on hygiene items.
Current Wish List
Toilet paper
Bodywash
Soap
Shampoo
Happy fall!