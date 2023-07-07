To the Editor:
For many years, environmental groups like the Sierra Club, Greenpeace, the Audubon Society, and other animal protection environmentalist/conservation groups were expounding on saving wildlife like bats, birds and whales. Remember watching videos of Greenpeace using small boats cutting between the large whaling ships and the whales to prevent the whales from being slaughtered by those fishing vessels? One of Greenpeace's famous quotes was “Save the Whales!”
Now that we know that wind turbines slaughter thousands of bats and birds; and it seems more and more likely that offshore wind farms are contributing to whale deaths; where is the Sierra Club, Audubon Society and Greenpeace? Not a word, utterly silent. It appears that these creatures are now expendable for the sake of the “Green” movement. Is this what is known as a “complete 180?” It is illegal to kill a bald eagle. Why don’t we hear environmental groups complaining about the “take permits” that allow Big Wind to kill 4,200 bald eagles per year without incurring hefty penalties? That doesn’t even account for other birds such as golden eagles, falcons, owls and hawks. If you or I kill a bald eagle, you can bet there will be a fine! A violation of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act can result in a fine of $100,000, imprisonment for one year, or both, but not wind developers. The act also states that an active bald eagle nest shall not be tampered with. Yet, NextEra Energy was able to get away with using chainsaws to cut down an active bald eagle’s nest in Ontario, Canada, since U.S. law didn’t apply there. See for yourself: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EtF6TUYfj8c
These are just some of the reasons to resist Wind Farms pushing their way into Buchanan County. You will see many more reasons by going to https://bucoa.org/ .
Chris Urban
Brandon
{Editor’s Note: visit the websites for Sierra Club (www.sierraclub.org), Audubon Society (www.audubon.org), and Greenpeace (www.greenpeace.org) to find out their stances.}