What do you advise Iowans planning international travel?
Before planning a trip or booking a flight for an international destination, be sure to check the expiration date on the passports for all members of your travel party, including infants. If you don’t have a passport, do not delay submitting an application. Find the nearest acceptance facility using an online search tool on the State Department website. Locations include post offices, county recorders offices, public libraries and other government offices. Note many countries require passports to be valid at least six months beyond the date a traveler leaves the United States and enters a foreign country. Post-pandemic wanderlust is contributing to a backlog of passport applications. At a congressional hearing earlier this year, the U.S. Secretary of State said the State Department’s offices are receiving more than 500,000 passport applications per week.
According to the State Department, increased processing times are up to three months or more, not including shipping time; routine processing times are between 10-13 weeks and expedited returns are between 7-9 weeks, with an extra $60 fee. Keep in mind that processing times do not include time in the mail. The State Department advises it may take up to two weeks for the application to arrive by mail, and up to two weeks for the applicant to receive a completed passport in the mail after it is issued. For an additional cost, you can pay for faster delivery to mail your application materials, as well as an additional fee for expedited return shipping.
As a representative for Iowans, I work to ensure the federal government works for the people, not the other way around. Processing passport applications is a government service to the American people. This year my office has experienced an uptick in the number of Iowans seeking assistance with their passport applications. Emotions understandably run high when the departure date is approaching and Iowans are waiting for their passports to arrive. I strongly encourage families and business travelers to plan ahead and apply early. If you may be considering international travel, including Canada and Mexico, in the foreseeable future, start the renewal process early, especially if your passport will expire within the next 12 months. Families traveling with children need to know every child needs a valid passport for air travel to a foreign country. Also be aware the application process for children age 15 and under must be completed in person. Children’s passports are valid for five years, unlike the 10 years issued for Americans age 16 and older. Learn more about materials needed to document proof of U.S. citizenship, fees, photos and tracking application status here (https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/need-passport/apply-in-person.html).
Do Americans need a visa to travel to Europe?
The number of Americans visiting Europe this year is expected to break records, surging more than 50 percent above last year. In 1985, the so-called Schengen Agreement was signed in Luxembourg that led to a common visa policy for 27 European countries, effectively abolishing internal border checks for short-term tourism, medical treatment, family visits and business trips. This included foreign travel by Americans holding a U.S. passport, making this area a visa-free zone for up to 90 days within a six-month period. Starting in 2024, U.S. travelers to any Schengen-zone country will need to register with the European Travel Information and Authorization system. This is an online record for entry into Europe, not a visa requirement. Once implemented, approved registrations in the system will be valid for three years. Countries outside the Schengen zone also may allow visa free travel, but it’s important to double check.
Do air travelers need REAL ID to board a plane?
Due to pandemic-related challenges, the Department of Homeland Security has extended the deadline for Americans to obtain a REAL ID on their state-issued drivers’ licenses and identification cards to May 7, 2025. Starting in 2013, the Iowa Department of Transportation began issuing cards with the REAL ID star verification, located in the upper right corner of a driver’s license. Prompted by recommendations made by the 9/11 Commission, Congress passed legislation adopting REAL ID to improve security standards for air travel and address immigration concerns related to terrorism and border security. The federal law requires every traveler age 18 and older to have a REAL ID-compliant form of identification at airport security checkpoints for domestic air travel as well as entry to certain federal facilities. Learn more about documents needed to obtain a REAL ID here (https://iowadot.gov/mvd/realid/success.aspx). If your license or ID will expire on or after May 7, 2025, you can make an appointment to visit a driver’s license service center to get one in advance. For those whose license or ID will expire before May 7, 2025, you may wait until you go in to renew your license. A valid U.S. passport also may be presented at airport checkpoints for domestic travel, as well.