Well, in case you haven’t figured it out yet, we are in the throes of “old-man winter.” The snow, the cold, the wind, and we’re in the middle of winter. February is just starting and not sure at this writing if the groundhog will see his shadow or not, but to be fairly honest with you, I really don’t rely too much on him anyway. Heck, not sure how he even knows? Guess, I’ll figure it out.
Since we are smack dab in the middle of winter, I thought of my wintry days eons ago. Yea, I mean eons. Those days when school was never cancelled. But on those very rare days when we were granted an extra Saturday in the week, boy did we have fun. No cell phones, no texting, just plain old winter and snow days fun such as:
- We’d all grab our snow shovels and shovel snow for people and maybe get fifty cents or even a buck. Every kid in Chelsea had some kind of shovel, but we hated shoveling our own sidewalk. No money there!!
- We enjoyed going to a pond east of town, especially on Friday nights and have a skating party. About 15-20 kids would just skate around the pond and perhaps play some hockey. Some of the older boys would bring a couple old car tires and we’d have a huge bonfire. Watching that old black smoke spew into the clouds was something to behold. Then about 9 p.m., we’d all head home — have frozen to death, even with the fire.
- We also enjoyed sledding. There was a huge hill out north of town and if we could get a ride there and back, we’d spend most of the afternoon sledding — again until we were half-frozen to death.
- Sometimes several of us would be welcomed into one of our parent’s homes and enjoy an afternoon of Monopoly. The correct rules! It could last for hours.
- And at other times as we dreamed about summer, we might even all go home, get our stacks of Topps baseball cards and have what you might call, a “trading party.” “I’ll trade one of my Hector Lopez cards for that Ryan Duren card you have.” This again could last for hours.
- Now, as I looked back on those good ‘ol days, I remembered TV with only three channels. And just like today with about a hundred channels, there was really nothing good on. Mom’s favorite show was Perry Mason and Dad enjoyed Gunsmoke. But bedtime was always 10:30 p.m. just as Conrad Johnson gave his predictions of tomorrow’s weather and the television was turned off, the lights out and we all went to bed.
- Sometimes, however I enjoyed reading. Not cultural reading of course. Nope, I enjoyed the early days of comic books with Superman, Batman, Kid Colt, Sgt. Rock and Archie & Jughead and the gang. I never could really understand how no one knew that Clark Kent wasn’t Superman. Did Clark’s glasses make that much of a difference? And eons ago, comic books were only ten cents.
Well, that’s just some of the stuff we did back then. But every once in a while, I’d whine and complain to the old man, (never said this to his face), but us tough kids back then referred to our dads as our old man. Anyway, I’d complain to him telling him how bored I was. He simply looked at me, smiled and said, “Get outside and do something. You’ll figure it out.” I usually did.
