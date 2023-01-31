Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Well, in case you haven’t figured it out yet, we are in the throes of “old-man winter.” The snow, the cold, the wind, and we’re in the middle of winter. February is just starting and not sure at this writing if the groundhog will see his shadow or not, but to be fairly honest with you, I really don’t rely too much on him anyway. Heck, not sure how he even knows? Guess, I’ll figure it out.

Since we are smack dab in the middle of winter, I thought of my wintry days eons ago. Yea, I mean eons. Those days when school was never cancelled. But on those very rare days when we were granted an extra Saturday in the week, boy did we have fun. No cell phones, no texting, just plain old winter and snow days fun such as:

Tags

Trending Food Videos