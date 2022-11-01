INDEPENDENCE – Iowa State University and Outreach Buchanan County office will host an Ornamental and Turf Applicators Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The program provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) can be seen at office locations across Iowa.
The local attendance site is at Heartland Acres in Independence. Due to social distancing requirements preregistration is required before November 2. Walk-ins on the day of the program will only be admitted if room allows. The course runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $35 on or before Nov. 2. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Kara Vance at the ISU Extension and Outreach Buchanan County office at 319-334-7161.