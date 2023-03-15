HAZLETON – The Otter Creek Animal Shelter is excited to announce that they have been awarded a grant from the Miccio Foundation.
The funds from this grant will be used to purchase a new topical long acting pain medication for cats in our TNR (Trap Neuter Release) program. The shelter has been using this medication on all the cats in the shelter for postsurgical pain medication. We will now be able to apply this pain medication to the cats in our TNR program to help with healing after being released back in their neighborhood or farm.
We want to thank the Miccio Foundation for their continual support.