INDEPENDENCE – The City and County road crews have already spent several hours cleaning the roads this seasons.
“We have a little over 60 miles of roads,” said Todd Sherrets Street Superintendent. “It takes an average of eight hours on a normal snowfall event to plow everything. Three to 4 o’clock in the morning is the ideal time for us to get out there so we are ahead of people shoveling as well as traffic. I am extremely proud of these guys!”
The Buchanan County Roads Department lost two long time employees in the past months. Rick Wendling with 26 years of experience passed away last August. On a happier note the department celebrated Randy Andrews (See Page A1) on the occasion of his retirement after 44 years.
The following is a list of the current County department: Truck Drivers: Don Davis, Chad Dettbarn, Brian Donnelly, Nick Franck, Alex Goeller, Chris Hayzlett, Stacy Henderson, Chuck Kivell, Tom O’loughlin, Curt Price, and Tom Reidy; Motorgrader Operators: Dave Bergfeld, Ron Crawford, Doug Derr, Brian Gissel, Joe Grover, Kevin Naber, Brian Quinn, Mike Reck, Mike Ridder, Joe Wehling, and Korey Wilson; Road Superintendent: Phil Fangman; Shop Foreman: Tom Hund; Mechanic: Dustin Zieser; Office Manager: Janet Payne; Assistant Engineer: Alex Davis; and Engineer: Brian Keierleber.