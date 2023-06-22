Did you hear the one about the wife who calls her husband on his drive home? When her husband answers his cell phone she said, “Dear please be careful on the road today! I just heard on the radio that there was a driver going the wrong way down the highway.” Her husband replies, “Oh, it’s not just one. There are hundreds of them.”
It’s hard to get the desired results when you are going the wrong way or you have things out of order. This is obviously the case when driving but is also true when it comes to our prayers.
In just over a week, we will once again be celebrating our country’s birthday. The Bible has much to say about what causes a nation to be blessed and prosper. Psalm 33:12 says, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.” In Proverbs 14:34 we are informed, “Godliness makes a nation great, but sin is a disgrace to any people.” (NLT)
Our founders understood these principles. They also understood the level of depravity people were capable of without an adequate system of checks and balances. Instead of just one or a couple of people making decisions, they established three different branches of government.
Where did they get such an idea? As is the case with many successful endeavors, the foundational principles come from the Bible. Isaiah 33:22 declares, “For the Lord is our judge, our lawgiver, and our king.” (NLT) The judge refers to the judicial branch, lawgiver refers to the legislative branch, and king refers to the executive branch.
Another foundational principle regarding a nation is found in I Timothy 2:1-3 where we are instructed to pray for our nation. The Apostle Paul urges us, “...first of all, to pray for all people. Ask God to help them; intercede on their behalf, and give thanks for them. 2 Pray this way for kings and all who are in authority so that we can live peaceful and quiet lives marked by godliness and dignity. 3 This is good and pleases God our Savior.” (NLT)
At first this seems like a Herculean task; I am to pray for everybody? I don’t know everybody; how could I possibly pray for them? I believe we are given the answer to this conundrum in verse two where we are instructed to pray for those who are in leadership positions in our nation. These leaders are making decisions that affect everyone. So, by praying that they make decisions that lead to peaceful, quiet lives marked by godliness and dignity, we are in essence praying for everyone.
Notice also a couple of other ingredients to a successful prayer life in these verses. First, we are told to pray for these leaders before we pray for ourselves. If your prayer life includes only things relating to you, frankly, you are out of order and don’t be surprised if you see little fruit from your prayers.
Another nugget to note, we are told to pray for these leaders, regardless if you like, agree with, or voted for them. Nothing exempts us from being called to pray for them. How we pray for them is revealed in verse 2 where peace, quiet lives, godliness and dignity are extolled as the fruit of our prayers.
So, as we celebrate our nation’s birthday and the other 364 days of the year, let’s get our prayers in order biblically for our leaders. Let’s pray for wisdom that they make decisions that promote peace, quietness, godliness, and dignity. Not only will this be good for our nation, but you will find that putting first things first, you reap additional benefits in the other areas of your life.