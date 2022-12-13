Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

What’s in store for the new Farm Bill?

As a member of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee and a lifelong family farmer, I bring real world experience to the policymaking table on behalf of the farm families who feed and fuel the world. As Congress begins its work on the new Farm Bill, I bring years of legislative expertise to the negotiating table, having helped hammer out the last eight Farm Bills since I was first elected to the U.S. Senate, in addition to my work on farm policy as a member of the House Agriculture Committee. Since 1991, I’ve served on the Senate Agriculture Committee with a couple of brief breaks when committee assignments shuffled a bit in 1995 and again in 2001. Looking ahead, I’m ready to roll up my sleeves in the 118th Congress to update the dozen titles included in the 2018 Farm Bill: Commodities; Conservation; Trade; Nutrition; Credit; Rural Development; Research, Extension, and Related Matters; Forestry; Energy; Horticulture; Crop Insurance; and Miscellaneous. Four of the titles account for the lion’s share of mandatory spending, led by Nutrition (SNAP leads with more than 84 of baseline funding in 2022); Commodities; Crop Insurance; and, Conservation.

