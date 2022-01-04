CEDAR FALLS – All OWLS (Older Wiser Livelier Souls) are invited to join a Buchanan County Conservation Naturalist and enjoy the beauty of the UNI Botanical Center (1227 West 27th Street, Cedar Falls) at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13.
Hannah Loy, Botanical Center Horticulturist, will provide a group tour of the center. This is a great opportunity to get into a nice tropical environment without having to leave Iowa. Those interested in carpooling will meet at Fontana Park Nature Center at 9 a.m., Thursday, January 13. There will be limited seating in the county van, for those who register quickly. Please note if you would like to ride in the van while registering online.
Preregistration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on ‘Public Events.’