INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Police Department recently acquired seven new automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) thanks to a grant from Helmsley Charitable Trust.
Last year the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust awarded the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) Bureau of Emergency and Trauma Services (BETS) a $10.1 million grant to provide law enforcement officials, first responders, conservation officers and staff at state parks throughout Iowa with more than 4,000 AEDs to improve cardiac arrest survival.
“The people of Iowa are grateful for the partnership with the Helmsley Charitable Trust,” Governor Kim Reynolds said at the time. “We know law enforcement officers are often the first on the scene of an accident or on calls to 911 for medical emergencies. This initiative to place defibrillators in every law enforcement vehicle in Iowa will save lives by providing emergency medical interventions in cases where a few seconds can make all the difference.”
Independence Police Chief David Niedert credits Captain Brian Lau for working towards getting enough units for each squad car.
“We deploy them two to three times a year,” said Niedert.
The new units are updateable for both software and hardware.
The former AEDs are still useful and were donated to the Independence Parks and Recreation Department.
“We’ll have enough to put one in every department truck,” said Bob Beatty, Director of Parks and Recreation.
Beatty added that since the units are portable, they can be available at large community events, such as ball games or the Fourth of July.
The next step for both departments is to refresh their CPR and AED skills, something done annually.
Equipment
While both user interfaces of the AEDs are compact and include voice prompts, audible tones, and simple instructional graphics, the new LIFEPAK® CR2 defibrillators feature technology conducive to the highly mobile and challenging environment of a patrol vehicle to assure consistency and compatibility among every law enforcement agency, as well as consistent training, tracking and use. The devices feature industry-leading analysis technology that reduces pauses during CPR, allowing for improved blood circulation and better odds of survival. Using Wi-Fi connectivity, these self-monitoring devices can send near real-time event data, including a patient’s heart rhythm and delivered shocks, to incoming emergency services or receiving hospitals, thus allowing for post-event evaluation to improve care delivery.
The Iowa Department of Public Health stated, “The extreme time sensitivity of cardiac arrest makes it imperative that all responders within the out-of-hospital “Chain of Survival” have the tools, technology, and training to maximize the chance of survival and recovery for victims of cardiac arrest. The six links in the chain, according to the American Heart Association, are:
- Recognition of cardiac arrest and activation of the emergency response system
- Early cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) with an emphasis on chest compressions
- Rapid defibrillation
- Basic and advanced emergency medical services
- Advanced life support and post-cardiac arrest care
- Recovery (including additional treatment, observation, rehabilitation, and psychological support)
“The staff at BETS is committed to working with law enforcement agencies to assure the first three steps of the chain are maximized.”
About the Helmsley Charitable Trust
Since beginning active grantmaking in 2008, the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust has committed nearly $3 billion for a wide range of charitable purposes. Helmsley’s Rural Healthcare Program funds innovative projects that use information technologies to connect rural patients to emergency medical care, bring the latest medical therapies to patients in remote areas, and provide state-of-the-art training for rural hospitals and EMS personnel. To date, this program has awarded more than $500 million to organizations and initiatives in the upper Midwest states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming, Minnesota, Iowa, and Montana. For more information, visit www.helmsleytrust.org.