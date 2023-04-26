On October 7, 1897 eight local women started Chapter BD of Independence which is one of many P.E.O. Sisterhoods in the State of Iowa as well as internationally.
P.E.O.’s mission statement is that “P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College; and motivates women to achieve their highest aspirations.”
P.E.O. was founded by seven college girls on the Iowa Wesleyan campus over 150 years ago on January 21, 1869, which has culminated into one of the pioneer societies for women.
On Monday, April 10, twenty-five P.E.O. sisters gathered at Denali’s on the River in Independence to celebrate Chapter BD’s 125th Anniversary.