INDEPENDENCE – Senior Keegan Palmer’s terrific senior season has landed him on the WaMaC East All-Conference 1st-Team.
Palmer was a unanimous selection and rightfully so as he was somewhat dominant most of the season. Palmer pitched 61.1 innings (40.2 in the WaMaC) which was by far the most innings pitched in the East Division and the most in the entire WaMaC. Keegan posted an impressive 2.41 ERA and although he wasn’t a huge strikeout pitcher, Palmer had great control walking only 5 batters in WaMaC play (0.86 WHIP). His 8 WaMaC starts was by far the most of any pitcher and he posted a 4-2 record (5-4 overall).
Freshman Bryce Christian was a 2nd-Team selection as a pitcher. His stats were worthy of a 1st-Team selection and by comparison he should be a on 1st-Team, but I digress.
Christian’s 1.89 ERA was second best in the East Division with 5 starts or more. He pitched 49 innings total and 37 innings in the WaMaC – Palmer was the only one who pitched more.
Also landing on 2nd-Team was senior Korver Hupke. Hupke – the Mustangs’ All-Time Hits leader – had a .321 average and pounded out 18 hits in 20 WaMaC games, driving in 13 runs.
Senior Mitchell Johnson was a 2nd-Team selection with a .286 average in 20 WaMaC games. Johnson had 18 hits and drove in 13 runs.
Christopher Meyer – coming off a nice freshman season – lands on 2nd-Team after posting a .283 average in 20 WaMaC games. Meyer had 17 WaMaC hits and 4 doubles, driving in 7 runs.
WaMaC Recognition goes to two Mustangs. Sophomore Andrew Rottinghaus and junior Trey Weber.
Players of the Year in the East Division: Brett White, Solon & Kaden Frommelt, Marion