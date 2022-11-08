Pamela Yvonne (Jacobs) Hand, 76, of Waverly, Iowa and formerly of Surprise, Arizona, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at her home in Waverly. Pam was born on November 22, 1945, the daughter of Everett and Verna (Harris) Jacobs. Pam was married to Del Hand until his passing in 2009.
Pam’s wishes were to have her body deeded to the University of Iowa deed body program. Her cremains will be buried at a later date in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence, Iowa. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187