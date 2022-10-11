Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – Pamela J. “Pam” Siler, 66, of Independence, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center.

Services: 11:00 am on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Locke at Garden View Chapel (3655 Logan Avenue, Waterloo, IA). Visitation: One hour prior to services on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Locke Garden View Chapel. Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery. Memorials: May be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Tags

Trending Food Videos