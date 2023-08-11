INDEPENDENCE – The shelves at the Independence Area Food Pantry are once again full with personal care items.
“We collected 1,128 lbs. of personal care items and $780 to purchase more,” said pantry director Jan Rowland.
Volunteers were at Dollar Fresh, Fareway, and Walmart this past Saturday greeting people, accepting donations, filling carts and transporting items back to the pantry.
The pantry, located across the street from the Post Office at 201 2nd Avenue NE, has on ongoing need for money, food, and personal care items.
Items in need include:
- Feminine products
- Deodorant
- Shampoo and conditioner
- Dental care items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, and mouthwash
- Dish soap
- Laundry detergent
- Shavers
- Bar soap
- Toilet paper and facial tissues
- Cleaning Supplies
If making a donation by check, be sure to designate ‘non-food’ in the memo field.