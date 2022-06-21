Children depend on routine. They spend three-quarters of their year in a structured, predictable environment at school. Most children know their day starts early in the morning with a good breakfast, a trip to school, and greetings from their favorite teachers. They head to their lockers and then settle into their familiar desk. As the school day progresses, our youth know exactly what comes next, hour after hour. At the final bell, their brains adjust for part two of the day. Whether it’s going home to finish homework and spend time with their families, or heading out for sports or recreation, the pattern of consistent daily activities is strong during the school year.
But what happens during summer break, when their everyday routine that helped them succeed daily is broken? We can look to the groundwork of Trauma-Informed Care and the basics of consistency and predictability for answers. We can help children through any distress they may feel at leaving behind a familiar routine and establish new routines, patterns and structure to help our children understand what to expect each day.
Trauma-Informed Care doesn’t only apply to trauma caused by obvious abuse or neglect. Trauma for children can also be feeling like they don’t belong, whether in a family or peer group. Sudden changes in a child’s life can also lead to additional stress or trauma.
When a child experiences fear or alarm, they think reactively or emotionally. The goal of Trauma-Informed Care is to help a child move from these heightened emotional states to calmness, where the brain can process information more easily.
We can help children to improve emotional regulation with basic concepts often referred to as the “Three Rs”: Regulate, Relate, and Reason. When you feel your child over-reacting, struggling with transitions to a new activity, behaving highly emotionally, or having trouble staying with a task, these techniques can help.
Regulate: Stay grounded in the present moment, breathe steadily, focus your attention on your child, and clear your mind. Help your child feel calm, safe, and loved. Get down on their level to avoid looking big and scary to a small child.
Relate: As your child calms down, use short sentences and validate their feeling with both your words and your tone of voice. Provide hugs or hold their hand. Your focus is connecting with your child.
Reason: Once your child is calm, talk to them about alternatives to their behaviors while still reinforcing the limit you set before. Assure them that you love and care about them but the behaviors they exhibited are not OK.
Children are most successful when they are able to connect with healthy and safe role models. As you plan your child’s summer routine, remember these key ideas: consistency, structure, routine and predictability. These will allow your child to be creative, active, and to create connections.
Four Oaks, headquartered in Cedar Rapids, is one of the state’s strongest child welfare, juvenile justice, and behavior health agencies. Ashley Brooks is a Trauma-Informed Care trainer at Four Oaks Cedar Rapids and serves surrounding communities. She can be reached at 319-364-0259 x2090 orabrooks@fouroaks.org.