INDEPENDENCE – With the new school year just around the corner, Buchanan County Public Health and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (Iowa HHS) are reminding all parents to ensure their children are up to date on all immunizations. It is important to schedule an appointment with their healthcare provider as soon as possible.
“Back to school is one of the busiest times of year for families, which is why we urge everyone with school-age children to schedule appointments now to get the necessary vaccines,” said Tai Burkhart, Public Health Director. “Diseases such as measles and whooping cough still exist. Keeping kids up to date on vaccines, helps them stay safe from potentially life-threatening illnesses.
In the state of Iowa, all children in licensed childcare, elementary and secondary schools (including middle and high school) must be adequately immunized against: 1
● Measles and rubella (MMR)
● Tetanus, diphtheria, acellular pertussis (DTaP/Tdap)
● Polio (IPV)
● Varicella (chicken pox)
● Hepatitis B.
Prior to the start of seventh grade, students are also required to be immunized for meningococcal and receive a Tdap booster. Before 12th grade, a second dose of the meningococcal vaccine is required.1
Parents and guardians can find additional information about immunizations required for childcare and school on the Iowa HHS website at HHS.Iowa.gov/immtb/immunization.
“If you have questions about your child’s immunizations and what’s required, talk with your family healthcare provider. Healthcare providers are there to provide information and help navigate which vaccines are required,” said Burkhart.
Buchanan County Public Health is now located at 1210 First Street West, Independence. Contact them at: 319-332-0860, Fax 319-332-0959, publichealth@co.buchanan.ia.us or visit www.buchanancountyiowa.org online.