In 1857, Elias Parker—great-great-grandfather of Jesup’s Craig Parker—traveled from the state of New York to Littleton, Iowa.
Elias had been orphaned as a young child, but his Uncle Samuel took him in, raised him and apprenticed him as a blacksmith, explained his great-great-grandson Craig. According to family history, Elias sold his gold pocket watch to buy tools and open a blacksmith shop in Iowa.
Littleton, where Elias landed, is northwest of Independence and northeast of Jesup, and at one time, it was thought that the railroad was going to build through there. But when the Illinois Central Railroad was routed through Jesup instead, Elias moved to Jesup, too, in 1867.
It was Elias’ son, Oliver, who in 1914 bought the land along the Wapsipinicon River southwest of Littleton that would become the Parker family’s Century Farm. The land was originally owned by S.C. Little (after whom Littleton is named), and Oliver bought the 157 ½ acres for $209.52 per acre.
“Oliver’s son was my grandfather Eber (second generation owning the land), and my dad was Stuart (third generation),” said Craig, the current landowner and fourth generation owning the Parker family farm.
He noted the Parkers were primarily merchants, and the family land was farmed through partnerships.
“Oliver sold sewing machines to farmers from his wagon,” Craig said. Oliver and his son Eber “sold McCormack tractors before selling Chevrolet cars. Eber traded a tractor for a house on east Hawley Street, added a chapel and opened a funeral home. Stuart was a longtime Jesup merchant selling cars, appliances and furniture.”
While all this business was going on in town, the farm operation provided corn, soybeans, beef and cows. Eber partnered with Francis Vogel to do the farming; Stuart partnered with Smokey Youngblut; and Craig partners with Darrin Youngblut.
When Craig came of age, he went to Wartburg College, where he graduated with a degree in biology, intent on a career in ecology.
He earned a master’s degree from Drake University and did environmental work for the Iowa DNR and various power companies until he retired in 2013, after a career that took him to California working on environmental projects, including cleaning up superfund sites.
Now back in Jesup, Craig concentrates on developing the land’s timber through the family’s Wapsicor Tree Farm business.
“The trees have always grown along the river on the farm,” Craig explained, noting that cows and calves used to be pastured there. “I was told Oliver cut and sold firewood. However, I think I am the first one to focus on trees.
“I started working in the timber in 1985,” he continued, “cutting firewood for my dad and me.”
Iowa DNR District Forester Robert Hibbs advised them to cease raising cattle so the “nice young timber” could grow.
“I started focusing on tree farming after I retired,” Craig said. “I work closely with Iowa DNR district foresters. We order saplings mostly from the Iowa DNR nursery in early spring, plant trees, then we have spraying and mowing, and straightening tree tube shelters to protect from deer.”
The Parker family farm was recognized as a Century Farm by the state of Iowa last summer. About the same time, it also received Certified Tree Farm status from the American Tree Farm Systems.
“I think it is great to have the heritage of a Century Farm,” Craig said. “I am the fifth generation of Parkers to walk this land.”
COVID-19 threw a wrench in any plans to attend the 2021 Century Farm recognition ceremony.
“I missed the Century Farm presentation last year due to pandemic concerns,” Craig said. “However, the certificate and sign were mailed to me.”
The Century Farm designation for the Parker family farm is just the beginning. The Parkers have every intention of keeping the land in the family for generations to come.
“I am the sole owner and plan for our children and grandchildren to inherit and continue the tree and farm operation,” Craig noted. “My grandson Jeremiah said he hopes to be able to show his grandchildren how to plant trees.”
In case you’ve lost count, Jeremiah would be the sixth generation to work that land, and his grandson would be the eighth.
Craig’s environmental training and career give him a special appreciation of the land he is now responsible for.
“I am grateful to previous generations for the wonderful heritage,” he said. “I hope to be a good environmental steward for the land, striving to find the highest and best use of it.”