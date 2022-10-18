Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Courthouse Parking Lot

The newly paved Buchanan County Courthouse parking Lot opened Monday.

 John Klotzbach Photo

INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Supervisors, Don Shonka (Chair), Gary Gissel, and Clayton Ohrt, wish to thank Dunlap Motors for the use of their north lot for temporary parking during the restoration work of the Buchanan County Courthouse parking lot.

