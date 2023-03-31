Throughout history, there have been significant turning points that we would have to say, “That changes everything!” Probably the first would be the discovery of fire. Can’t you imagine people shivering and cold, huddled in the caves, eating raw plants and meat? And then suddenly, perhaps because of a lightning strike, the power of fire is discovered. “That changes everything!”
Sometime later, there was the invention of the wheel, making it possible to live in one place and haul back the heavy loads from a great hunt, instead of having to follow herds of animals around. “That changes everything!”
In just the past 150 years, we have seen the discovery of electricity and the invention of the lightbulb, Henry Ford’s first Model T rolled off an assembly line, and the Wright brothers were airborne in the first powered flying machine. Each of these are occasions where we could say, “That changes everything!” And just in my lifetime, we have seen the rise of computers and the internet, cell phones and wireless communications. As we know, “That changes everything!”
There are other moments we can point to as turning points in human history, but none of them compare to Easter Sunday, the day Jesus rose from the grave. Easter changes everything.
The life, death, and resurrection of Jesus is so important that that our entire calendar is based on him. Nothing comes close to so completely changing the world as Jesus’ resurrection. As the women entered the tomb, the angel said to them, “He has risen!” These three words form the greatest watershed of all time. More than anything else in all of history, the resurrection of Jesus Christ changes everything!
Easter addresses our most pressing problems. Think about the biggest problems we all face. For one, we are all going to die. We may not know the time or the conditions. It may be accidental or it may be from natural causes. But one day you will die.
Jesus entered into a world in which the only way he could leave was to die. But his death was not the end. His is risen from the dead. As John Stott said, “We live and die; Christ died and lived!” Jesus himself promised, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live” (John 11:25).
Another problem we all have is our moral failures. It wasn’t the Jews that put him on the cross, and it wasn’t the Romans. It was my sin. It was your sin. It was the sins of this world that out him on the Cross. But Easter changes everything.
Through his risen life in that we can enjoy forgiveness and victory over sin each day. Jesus came to free us from our sins and that freedom is proclaimed from an empty tomb.
One other problem answered by his resurrection. That is the problem of our enemy, the devil. It seemed the devil had won the victory on Friday when Jesus died on the cross. But the fact is, on Good Friday Jesus Christ won the war!
Colossians 2:15 states that Jesus “…has disarmed the powers and authorities, making a public spectacle of them, triumphing over them by the cross.”
Still people think, “I’m going to die someday anyway, why put off the inevitable?” Through his resurrection Jesus Christ is offering to everyone the gift of everlasting life today.
Others think, “I’ve lived such a miserable life already, why should I change now?” Jesus has solved the sin problem and offers forgiveness and second chances.
Others thinks, “I’m going to Hell anyway, why not enjoy the trip?” Because Jesus has provided deliverance for you! You don’t have to go there.
Easter changes everything! The Risen Christ solves our most pressing problems. He went beyond the limitations of this fallen world to offer forgiveness of sin, life instead of death and victory over the devil.