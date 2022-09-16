Homecoming brings back so many memories for me – all the dress-up days, decorating the hallways, the dance, and the football team coming up short…again.
But that was thirty-five years ago at a different school in a different state. It seems like a lifetime ago. It seems the world is such a different place now than it was then.
The world might be different, but Homecoming hasn’t changed much. There are still all the special dress-up days and all that stuff but now you can’t just ask a girl to the dance, you have to make it into some sort of public production. Oh, and you can’t forget the music; the music was soooo much better in the 80s – and the hair.
Homecoming, as we know it, is a tradition that started more than 110 years ago when colleges and universities started inviting alumni back for a huge celebration that centered around a football game and a parade. It is a time for the past and present to come together and, as one, celebrate that one thing that brings them unity – being a Mustang, or a Hawkeye, or a Cyclone, or, in my case, a Spartan.
Religion doesn’t matter. Heritage doesn’t matter. Politics doesn’t matter. It’s Homecoming and we’re all Mustangs this week. It doesn’t matter if you were born and raised here or just moved in last week – we’re all Mustangs this week. Isn’t that crazy!?! Isn’t that great!?!
Homecoming is one of those great American traditions that prove we can still put aside our differences and come together for a common cause.
If we can be so unified for one rowdy Friday night for the sake of a football game and school pride, why can’t we become unified for the sake our children’s safety or education? Why can’t we come together to stop bullying.
For Homecoming, there is no cost to the self, no sacrifice or vulnerability. Ensuring our children’s safety, providing them with the best education possible, and putting an end to bullying requires something of the adults responsible for our children – it requires active and honest dialogue and changing the behavior we model. It means we put aside our own desires for the sake of our children, our future. It means open-mindedness and compassionate hearts. It means being vulnerable. It means evaluating our priorities. It means we’re willing to invest in our schools. And it means loving each other.
I’ll be wearing my Mustang clothes all week. I’ll be there for the parade, and I’ll be on the sideline for the football game. I’ll be as proud as anybody, showing my Indee Pride. But when the game is over, school spirit shouldn’t go into the hamper with our HOCO t-shirts, it should continue in our support of our teachers and administrators, our coaches and directors, and our school board and superintendent. Our actions and our words should be showing our students that they mean the world to us and we’re willing to do whatever it takes to provide them with the safety, education, and support they deserve.