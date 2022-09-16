Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Homecoming brings back so many memories for me – all the dress-up days, decorating the hallways, the dance, and the football team coming up short…again.

But that was thirty-five years ago at a different school in a different state. It seems like a lifetime ago. It seems the world is such a different place now than it was then.

Tags

Trending Food Videos