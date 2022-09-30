They are perhaps the most overlooked people in the school or workplace. But where would we be without the hardworking janitors of our society? October 2 is “National Custodian Day,” another new holiday in the ever-growing list of special occasions. This one I can relate to since I worked for several years as a custodian while attending school in the Deep South.
I know what it’s like to scrub toilets and mop up the breakroom. I’ve experienced the dripping ooze that comes out the bottom of overstuffed garbage bags that seem to break just as you’re tossing them into the dumpster. I understand the frustration rising up when someone plugs up the bathroom sink just to be spiteful. It can be a thankless job.
Not anymore! These often-forgotten servants now have their own special day and it’s time we learn from them. As the old country song says, “Let me thank you for your time” I say “Thank you” to the hardworking, behind the scenes folk who help make our lives better. You often model for us what it means to serve. Here are 5 valuable lessons we can all learn from their example:
1. Be Humble. Let’s be honest here: custodial work will never be the most sought-after occupation. Cleaning up messes other people is no place for the proud at heart. Serving others should humble us. Even Jesus, the Lord of the Universe, bent down to wash the feet of his followers. We are called to humble ourselves and do the same.
2. Serve with Gladness. When I think about my high school days, I remember the teachers and administrators often being stressed out about life. But the janitors were a different breed. They high fived the students, whistled while they worked, and often had a spring in their step. Why is that? There was gladness in their hearts. Attitude is everything, isn’t it? The Bibles tells us to, “Serve the Lord with gladness…” (Psalm 100:2).
3. Remember Who You’re Working For. My boss was both the hardest as well as the best boss I ever worked for. He was firm and fair, understanding and demanding. When it was time to work he expected you to do your job – nothing less. But he would often ask about my family and wanted to be sure they were doing well.
Paul gives us timely direction when it comes to our work, no matter what we are called to do: “Work willingly at whatever you do, as though you were working for the Lord rather than for people. ” (Colossians 3:23)
4. Be Willing to Do Small Things. There are no small jobs, only small people who think they are too big to serve others. Kevin Hart put it well when he observed, “The day you stop doing small things is the day you think you’re above everybody else.” Do something small for someone else each day. Even a cup of cold water given in Jesus’ name can be life-changing.
5. You are Making a Difference. When we adopt a servant’s attitude, we begin to make a bigger difference in this world than we will ever know. Think about it: if the custodians and politicians both went on strike for a month, who would we miss more? While both are important, it’s often those whose work goes unnoticed that is making a greater impact.
On a recent hospital visit I had the privilege of being in the room when the cleaning lady stopped in to tidy up. She was humming a sweet song, shared a joyful word with the patient and the family, and encouraged them to keep believing that even when life is hard God is good. She left as quickly as she arrived and went on to the next room, spreading hope as she went.
This custodian was not merely part of the Cleaning Team, she was part of the Caring Team. By God’s grace we can all be a little bit more like this woman who wanted to be a little bit more like Jesus.