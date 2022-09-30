Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

They are perhaps the most overlooked people in the school or workplace. But where would we be without the hardworking janitors of our society? October 2 is “National Custodian Day,” another new holiday in the ever-growing list of special occasions. This one I can relate to since I worked for several years as a custodian while attending school in the Deep South.

I know what it’s like to scrub toilets and mop up the breakroom. I’ve experienced the dripping ooze that comes out the bottom of overstuffed garbage bags that seem to break just as you’re tossing them into the dumpster. I understand the frustration rising up when someone plugs up the bathroom sink just to be spiteful. It can be a thankless job.

Tags

Trending Food Videos