Did you hear the one about the guy who admitted that his tolerance was like that of a pediatrician? He explained, “I have little patients.”

The dictionary defines tolerance as the capacity to endure pain or hardship. It is sympathy or indulgence for beliefs or practices differing from or conflicting with one’s own. It is also defined as the allowable deviation from a standard. It also means the capacity to become less responsive to, especially with repeated use or exposure.

