Did you hear the one about the guy who admitted that his tolerance was like that of a pediatrician? He explained, “I have little patients.”
The dictionary defines tolerance as the capacity to endure pain or hardship. It is sympathy or indulgence for beliefs or practices differing from or conflicting with one’s own. It is also defined as the allowable deviation from a standard. It also means the capacity to become less responsive to, especially with repeated use or exposure.
A healthy society needs tolerance. I am thankful for police officers who extend tolerance to me when I crest a hill in my vehicle and forget to ease up on the accelerator resulting in exceeding the speed limit. To achieve most goals will require working through pain or hardship instead of quitting at the first sign of difficulty. Great ideas are often forged in the caldron of differing beliefs or practices.
The Bible defines love as, “Love suffers long, having patience with imperfect people. Love is kind, and active in doing good. Love does not envy; since it is non-possessive and noncompetitive, it actually wants others to get ahead. Hence it does not parade itself. Love has a self-effacing quality; it is not ostentatious. Love is not puffed up, treating others arrogantly; it does not behave rudely, but displays good manners and courtesy. Love does not seek its own, insisting on its own rights and demanding precedence; rather, it is unselfish. Love is not provoked; it is not irritable or touchy, rough or hostile, but is graceful under pressure. Love thinks no evil; it does not keep an account of wrongs done to it; instead, it erases resentments. Love does not rejoice in iniquity, finding satisfaction in the shortcomings of others and spreading an evil report; rather, it rejoices in the truth, aggressively advertising the good. Love bears all things, defending and holding other people up. Love believes the best about others, credits them with good intentions, and is not suspicious. Love hopes all things, never giving up on people, but affirming their future. Love endures all things, persevering and remaining loyal to the end.” (I Corinthians 13:4-8 Hayford)
What I find interesting is that tolerance is not mentioned in this list of what love is. Obviously, there are characteristics of tolerance in love, but nowhere does the Bible hold up tolerance itself as a virtue. In fact, in writing to the church at Thyatira, Jesus tells this church (which would apply to every church and every person) that he has something that displeases him. He said, “Nevertheless, I have this against you: You tolerate that woman Jezebel, who calls herself a prophetess. By her teaching she misleads my servants into sexual immorality and the eating of food sacrificed to idols. I have given her time to repent of her immorality, but she is unwilling.” (Revelation 2:20-21 NIV)
Why is tolerance not held up as a virtue in the Bible? Tolerance unfettered always leads to anarchy. Tolerance without truth is simply a license for evil. The flip side is that truth by itself usually become harsh and legalistic. So, what do we need? We need love not just tolerance.
Love will extend mercy but it doesn’t stop there. Love also will require change. Psalm 85:10 says, “Mercy and truth have met together; righteousness and peace have kissed.” We see this exemplified in Jesus’ encounter with the woman caught in adultery. He extended mercy and didn’t condemn her. But he also required a change from her when he said, “Go and sin no more.”
So, let’s be people of love, not just tolerance. Let’s extend mercy when needed but also understand the time and place for truth to bring about positive change.