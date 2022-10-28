Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Pastors Pen Rittgers Cemetery

Harvesting the Cemetery Farm.

 Courtesy Photo

Last year Hilary and I took our kids to my family farm in Grundy County. My brother and brother-in-law had started combining corn in what we have long called “The Cemetery Farm.” Here, a small township cemetery borders the ground we’ve worked for decades. Hilary and I were excited to make the trip at a moment’s notice because we know the fickleness of the harvest: a change in the weather or breakdown of equipment can quickly end the promise of a combine ride.

However, not only did Hilary and I look forward to giving our kids rides in tractors and the combine, but we also saw the day as an opportunity to visit the cemetery and grave where my father has been buried for nearly seven years. Carved into his tombstone, we read the words of 3 John 4: “I have no greater joy than to hear that my children are walking in the truth.”

