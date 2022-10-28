Last year Hilary and I took our kids to my family farm in Grundy County. My brother and brother-in-law had started combining corn in what we have long called “The Cemetery Farm.” Here, a small township cemetery borders the ground we’ve worked for decades. Hilary and I were excited to make the trip at a moment’s notice because we know the fickleness of the harvest: a change in the weather or breakdown of equipment can quickly end the promise of a combine ride.
However, not only did Hilary and I look forward to giving our kids rides in tractors and the combine, but we also saw the day as an opportunity to visit the cemetery and grave where my father has been buried for nearly seven years. Carved into his tombstone, we read the words of 3 John 4: “I have no greater joy than to hear that my children are walking in the truth.”
While these words have personal meaning to my siblings and me, I know John’s words were written to more than my family. John penned the words “my children” not referring to his biological sons and daughters but to believers in the churches he ministered to and subsequently to Jesus followers and Bible readers today.
What does it mean to “walk in the truth,” and why would it give John so much joy when we do? Perhaps there’s a hint in his words. John doesn’t just tell us to think about the truth or even believe in the truth. Indeed, many people claim knowledge and belief in the right things. Instead, John calls us to walk in the truth—to step out in faith in the truth of God and trust it will sustain us.
Friends, it continues to be a strange time. Read the news and there’s another disaster, another story of violence, another scandal, or another grim report on gas prices. Closer to home, our friends and family worry about jobs, the health of loved ones, or whether a friendship or marriage can be mended.
In such times worry and fear can grip our hearts. We might become suspicious and lash out or hole up and disengage. I think John would encourage us to do something different. He might say, “walk in the truth.” When worry fills your heart, stay in step with Jesus—the way, the truth, and the life (John 14:6). When fear fills your mind, walk to God, trusting he will bring peace (Philippians 4:8-9). When conflict with someone at home, work, or church brings tension, run to pray for them rather than gossip about them (Matthew 5:44).
Let’s be people of faith in a disorienting time. As Jesus left His disciples after rising from the dead, He left this hope for them and us:
“And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.” Matthew 28:20
So while the world seems to be in chaos, know that God is still with us and we can trust him. Even the graves of past hardship and heartache can point us to God’s goodness. Stay on the path and walk in the truth.