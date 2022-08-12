Back in the olden days we had a Sunday School teacher who warned us about the famous last four words of a fool. “I can handle it!” She warned us against these words because she said they tended to make us focus on our goals, our abilities, and our individuality. Saying the I can handle the task or situation at hand speaks of a solo effort. It leaves no room for a joint effort by the rest of the community. There is no inference of relatives, friends, support groups, co-workers, or anyone else in the equation. Her view was that we cannot live as just one individual in the town, church, workplace, or any social structure without the benefit of the others within the group to support, sustain, motivate, encourage, assist, and even correct our endeavors.
But there was one important part of this that is left out as well. There is no place for God is such a statement. She referred to the story of the rich young man who came up to Jesus and asked what more he needed to do to inherit the kingdom. He had accomplished all the do’s and don’ts of faith and had become rather successful in life. However, there was still something missing. What Jesus told him was to give up everything he had that he thought gave him assurance and stability and give that away and trust God.