Sometimes praying is hard. It’s easy to pray for world peace, good grades, or warmer weather. We have no struggles praying a blessing over our food, asking for healing, or begging for our favorite sports team to win. But sometimes it’s hard.
It’s hard to pray when the last remaining hope requires a miracle. We feel guilty praying for God to take Grandma when we all know it’s inevitable and imminent. We struggle praying for our leaders we disagree with.
Over the past few weeks, I’ve heard many confess their difficulty in praying for Russian President Putin. We know we should, but we just don’t know what to say.
One man told of his prayer that Putin have the same experience Nebuchadnezzar had (Daniel 4). One day, while Nebuchadnezzar was boasting about his greatness, he was driven from his kingdom, ate grass like the oxen did, his hair and nails grew long. He had gone mad. For seven years, he was this way. Then one day, he praised God and his sanity was restored and was once again a reasonable man.
The same man tells of his prayer that Putin die as Herod did. History says Herod had an unknown illness that caused excruciating pain, to the point of attempting suicide. Legend says the source of the excruciating pain was worms slowly eating him alive.
There is also the story of the little girl who was overheard praying that “God’s light shine down on Putin…” Sounds good until you hear the rest of the prayer. “…just like Saul so he goes blind!” (Acts 9)
These prayers are perhaps not the sort of prayers I should be encouraging, as tempting as it is. As hard as it is, I think we need to be praying for God to work a miracle in Putin so that he sees the errors of his ways and repents. I know most of us would like to see him condemned to a life of pain followed by an eternity in hell.
But, I think, maybe this is what this Lenten season is supposed to be all about. Sin and repentance. Grace and forgiveness.
Yeah…I’m not there yet.
But God is. For Putin. For the Russians. For Zelenskyy. For the Ukrainians. For all of Europe and the world.
And for me.