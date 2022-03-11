I have been thinking about Simon Peter quite a bit over the last few days. I think in many ways we are like Peter in our faith journeys. When we first are confronted with the power of Christ, we will shy away just like Peter did saying, “Go away from me Master for I am sinful person!” And yet Jesus calls us, sin and all, to follow and learn how to lead others in a relationship that can change their lives and change the world. It is an intimidating prospect of transforming the world in Jesus’ name and yet that is exactly what we sign up to do. Despite our doubts and fears we strike out with Jesus we are amazed at how the Spirit of Christ empowers and changes the lives of those encountered. We will even discover gifts and graces that we never knew for ministry and come together to celebrate all that we continue to accomplish in Jesus’ name. And yet, like Peter, we are stymied by the way in which Jesus reaches out to outcasts, sinners, and even those outside the faith. In the midst of witnessing the wonders of Christ’s grace we can still doubt as to whether it is enough to truly change the hearts and souls of those we might consider ‘beyond the reach of salvation’. Who today are the tax collectors, the prostitutes, the Gentiles, the lepers that we tend to discount in their need for the healing mercy of Jesus? Do we doubt the possibilities that Jesus can and possibly should reach out to the untouchables of our world?
Like Peter I can proclaim the mystery that Jesus is the Messiah, the Son of the living God! I can rest in the proclamation and find power in that assurance of faith. And yet, again like Peter, when Jesus tells of the sacrificial nature of the that proclamation, I can again doubt and find I am looking for a different way to follow. I desire a way of power and glory that does not include the cross at the end. Doubt again creeps in and I question how such a sacrifice can bring the salvation I and the world needs. Would I not be like Peter and say, “No, Lord, this cannot be the way of redemption!”
I have had a long pastorate of serving church over the last almost 35 years. I have experienced a lot in the grace of Christ in that time both personally and as a witness to the power in the lives of others. I would like to believe that when the great time of trial may yet come to me, I would still be able to stand boldly in my commitment to Christ and even die with him although others may flee. Yet, like Peter, is my boldness only in the ease of the present and can I hold on to that faith when troubled times truly hit me in a dark night of the soul? Perhaps doubt may again overwhelm me so strongly that I will also deny all that I have come to believe Jesus is?
As we go through this time of Lent, let us be willing to face our doubts and uncertainties clearly. Bring them to God and allow the faith in Christ to bolster and strengthen us in living a faithful life in him. Sometimes we need to clearly acknowledge our doubts to God in order to truly trust that Jesus will pull us through to the glory we yet to achieve.