Where were you on the Tuesday morning of September 11, 2001? I am willing to bet you can still remember what you were doing when you saw the images of the burning towers on television. But I also wonder if you remember how the atmosphere of the country change with such a devastating event.
Before 9/11 it seemed as if our nation was at odds with itself. We had just gone through another rather contentious election just ten months earlier that left the nation divided and bickering. We had become quite adept at delineating the differences we had and pretty much stopped there.
After the attack, we began to once again reclaim our understanding as a nation of people determined to work together in fulfilling the dream that began over two hundred years before. Political, economic, and social differences seemed to evaporate as we took stock as we viewed this as an attack on all of us. We remember with great honor those who ran into the burning buildings to save all the people they could without regard to what political party they belonged to, what executive or janitorial jobs they may have had in the buildings, or even what lifestyle they had. People throughout the country started looking for ways to help from sending money to giving blood. We had EMT’s and other medical professionals to traveled to offer their services in digging through the rubble for survivors. And for a moment in our lives, we were one people together suffering a catastrophic event. But only for a moment.
I have served as a trainer for Emergency Response Teams for our church over the years. The ERT’s are groups of people, usually no more than seven, who prepare themselves to go into areas of destruction after a tornado, hurricane, flood and other natural disasters to help people begin the slow process of rebuilding their lives. As a trainer I would emphasize that this work we go to do was done in the name of Christ who calls us to serve one another in love and compassion. They never ask questions about background or social status. They go where the coordinators send them and help victims regain a sense of life and well-being again by helping them sort, strengthen, and prepare to rebuild again.
It would seem to me that if we are able to live as agents of Christ in such horrendous situations; if we are able to ignore differences in race, status, and viewpoints in the worst of times for people; if we can see the need we have to be part of the larger family of faith in worst times of our lives—we should find it easy to live together in a harmonious and caring manner in the best times even more.
Or do we really need to have another disaster hit us to prove to us how much we need each other?