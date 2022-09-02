Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Recently, my wife and I took a few days to visit the wonderful state of Wisconsin. Rolling hills, winding roads, and clear blue skies all made this a picture-perfect trip. The only trouble we ran into was road construction. Traffic snarling, drivers raging, horns honking, tempers rising. We faced all that just trying to leave town!

It wasn’t the first time we’ve drove through construction and I’m sure it won’t be the last. We have driven literally hundreds of thousands of miles together and we’ve learned two important truths: 1) Every state has its own natural beauty. 2) When it comes to driving there are only two seasons: winter and road construction.

