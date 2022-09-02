Recently, my wife and I took a few days to visit the wonderful state of Wisconsin. Rolling hills, winding roads, and clear blue skies all made this a picture-perfect trip. The only trouble we ran into was road construction. Traffic snarling, drivers raging, horns honking, tempers rising. We faced all that just trying to leave town!
It wasn’t the first time we’ve drove through construction and I’m sure it won’t be the last. We have driven literally hundreds of thousands of miles together and we’ve learned two important truths: 1) Every state has its own natural beauty. 2) When it comes to driving there are only two seasons: winter and road construction.
The states must buy their road signs from the same company because they all have the same messages. “Lane Closed. Merge Right. Prepare to Stop. Expect Delays.” It’s enough to make you think they’re conspiring against us!
The truth is: road construction is inconvenient but oh so important. Imagine what condition the roads would be in if they were left unrepaired or underdeveloped. Don’t forget the maintenance of the unseen utilities under the roadway that we all take for granted until they fail. And let’s all admit that there is nothing quite as satisfying as driving down a newly paved road on a warm summer evening.
Road construction happens in every town and in every life. Sometimes I’m told in advance when it will begin but other times it comes as a complete surprise to me when the work begins. That’s how God works in us too. He has a plan in mind for the work He wants to accomplish in us. The Bible says we are to “Consider it pure joy…whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance” (James 1:2-3). Like construction, there is a meaning in the mess. While we may not like the current troubles and trials we face, we can be assured that God is working it all out for our good.
With that in mind, it is best to let the experts do the work. I may know a thing or two about lawn mowing, but you wouldn’t want me operating a boom lift, a cold planer, or a compactor. There are others who know what they are doing with these machines, so let’s allow them to do their jobs. In life, if you’re facing difficulties, you don’t have to do all the work by yourself. Ask the Lord to bring the right people to help you work through the process.
Speaking of the process: road construction is definitely a process. Like many projects, it always seems to get worse before it gets better. Let’s remember to be patient with the process. Every step along the way is important. While we all want to see the road completed quickly, no one wants to be skipping critical decisions along the way.
In the meantime, we can enjoy the detours life brings us. I’m just like you, I’d much rather get where I’m going without being bothered by the detours. We need to get over ourselves! Our frustration is not improving the situation for us or anyone else around us. Let’s choose joy! Choose joy not because life is torn up or delayed. But choose joy because the One who began to do good work in you will be faithful to complete it. See you on the road!!