Did you hear the one about the two friends who were reminiscing about their past? The one friend asked the other if he remembered as a child when they would go to the gas station and put air in the tires of their bikes for free. After lamenting that now some gas stations charge fifty cents to use the air pump, he asked, “What happened?” His friend replied, “Inflation”.
As we celebrate Memorial Day this weekend, the purpose is to remember those who have died serving our country. It originally was known as Decoration Day and generally began to be celebrated following the Civil War. People would decorate the graves of fallen soldiers with flowers and take time to remember their sacrifice.
It is important to remember. When the children of Israel came out of slavery, God instructed them to, “Remember the Lord your God...” (Deuteronomy 8:18) He encouraged them to remember who He is and what He had done for them.
Unfortunately, Israel had a tendency to forget about God and his blessings, often with disastrous results. After a time of oppression and heartache, they would remember God and cry out to him for help. He would graciously forgive and deliver them.
In addition to remembering, the Bible also speaks about forgetting some things. The Apostle Paul who had a past of persecuting and abusing the church said, “I focus on this one thing: Forgetting the past and looking forward to what lies ahead.” (Philippians 3:13 NLT) What he is telling us here is rather obvious. We cannot receive God’s best if we are constantly looking back at our mistakes, failures, and short-comings. Again, this is an important message.
Prior to Paul’s statement in Philippians 3:13, he admits that he has not arrived at being perfect in all areas of his life. I don’t know about you, but I can admit that is true in my life. The things I should remember, I tend to forget. The things I should forget I tend to remember.
If I forget that God promised to never leave or forsake me, (Hebrews 13:5) I open myself to fear and impatience. If I forget that, “You, Lord, are my shepherd. I will never be in need,” (Psalm 23:1 CEV) I open myself up to anxiety about rising prices and supply chain issues.
On the other hand, if I remember the hurts and wrongs others have done to me, I open myself to wallow in the mud of self-pity and discouragement. What they said or did to me maybe 100 percent wrong, but by continuing to “rehearse the hurt” I forfeit the blessings and future God has for me.
Instead of remembering the hurts and wrongs, I must remember to forgive and forget. In Isaiah 43:25 God declares, “I, am He who blots out your transgressions...and I will not remember your sins.” Aren’t you glad God doesn’t continually remember our sins, short-comings, failures, and inadequacies? Aren’t you glad he doesn’t parade them in front of us (or others)?
So, this Memorial Day let’s not only remember the lives of those who served our nation, but let’s remember to forget the hurts and wrongs done to us and remember God’s faithful promises.