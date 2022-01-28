Each night after my wife and I clean up from dinner, we go to the living room with our four young kids. Our two elementary-aged kids pull out books or games, our preschooler builds houses out of blocks, and our eight-month-old crawls all over everyone and everything. No board games or block towers are safe.
Kids aren’t born understanding their moms, dads, and siblings have personal space. As soon as they’re crawling, they’re on your lap, grabbing your hair with sticky fingers, interrupting your conversations, and demanding your attention. Babies aren’t born with boundaries and don’t see a reason to ask permission before they sit beside you (or on top of you!)
It’s good and healthy for kids to grow up and learn manners, but there’s a level of relationship that fades as your kids no longer join you on the couch (or in the same room!). And, although I’m not at this stage in parenting yet, I suspect the day will come when I miss the noise, mayhem, and impromptu wrestling matches.
When we grow, a similar change happens in our relationship with God. As kids, maybe we found it easy to talk about God, ask tough spiritual questions or even pray to Him. But, somewhere along the way, we found ourselves distant from God. Maybe we made decisions we thought disappointed God, He didn’t act according to our expectations, or we came to believe He was too busy for us to bother Him. God now feels like He’s in an altogether different room or town.
What can we do to draw near God? In my own journey, I tried harder to be a better person, but regardless of how hard I tried, I’d mess up the next day. However, there’s good news: while you could never draw near to God on your own, He can bring you close to Him. Galatians 2:13 says, “But now in Christ Jesus you who once were far away have been brought near by the blood of Christ.” While we were far away from Him, God came near us by sending His son Jesus.
Through Jesus, you can boldly and freely walk up to God and crawl onto His lap. Through Jesus, you can talk to God in prayer, learn about Him and His words in the Bible and join His family in a local church body. God’s not troubled by your noise or the mess you’ve found yourself in; in fact, He reaches down and picks us up.