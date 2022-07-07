What a wonderful celebration we had for the 4th of July. Especially for the added power of celebrating Independence’s 175th anniversary. It was a great weekend where we could unite as one community, as one people, for at least a little while. When you think about it, it really wasn’t that hard to celebrate as community together. Perhaps it’s because we have done it for so many years it has become routine. Or perhaps it’s because we take just a little time to recognize the history we have shared up to this point and the fact we shared it together. Together we have endured years of drought, wars, social upheaval. Together we worked through economic downturns and depressions; we have debated social issues like slavery, women’s suffrage, war demonstrations, racial inequality, political scandals and many other conflicts that from time to time threaten to rip our country apart. AND we have also witnessed the great achievements in medicine, the rise of the computer age, space exploration, the internet, and other achievements and advances in both private and public life.
One church I served had a Sunday School class of members whom I believe started many years earlier and enjoyed the opportunity to study and learn together so much they just kept it up over the years. By the time I came to the church they were all over the age of 75 and called themselves The Seekers. The class was a joy to facilitate because they had no fear of disagreements, no self-righteous judgements, and no insistence that everyone had to see life through the same lens and experiences. Our discussions in class were always energetic, passionate, and yet compassionate as well. There were some areas where they had some rather progressive opinions and some where their perspectives were quite traditional. There were intense discussions but no real arguments; different ideas but no rejections of new ideas; and through it all there was a belief that God was always present and always guiding.
I asked one member one day how they managed to stay together through all the differences they had with one another. He responded in that I was only looking at the differences but that if I looked closely enough I would see the commonalities that far outweighed the differences. They shared a history that went farther back than their own births to the ancestors who settled the land and founded a town in the middle of the Great Grassland Desert. “Plus,” he said, “we have all seen a good deal of life ourselves. We have gone through some rough years and some good years. We have raised families and celebrated a new generations of grandchildren. We understand that life is a continual learning journey and now we are at a point in our lives where we are studying for our finals. We don’t have the time nor the energy to waste on that which denies our shared learning and faith stories. We share all that we have learned in life to this point and help each other with that knowledge and experience to walk boldly into the future with confidence and hope in the God who brought us this far already.” And with that I will end my little essay.