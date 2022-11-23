Did you hear the one about the turkey who crossed the road in early November? When asked why he did this, he reportedly responded, “I wanted folks to think I was a chicken.”
I don’t really know if animals can be thankful or not, but if they can, I doubt many turkeys look forward and are thankful for Thanksgiving. If you’re like me, you’ve met some people that never seem to be thankful. It reminds me of the 10 lepers who were healed in Jesus’ ministry.
As he was going into a village, ten men with leprosy came toward him. They stood at a distance and shouted, “Jesus, Master, have pity on us!” Jesus looked at them and said, “Go show yourselves to the priests.” On their way they were healed. When one of them discovered that he was healed, he came back, shouting praises to God. He bowed down at the feet of Jesus and thanked him. The man was from the country of Samaria. Jesus asked, “Weren’t ten men healed? Where are the other nine? Why was this foreigner the only one who came back to thank God?” (Luke 17:12-18 CEV)
It amazes me that of these ten who had their lives dramatically improved because of an encounter with Jesus, only one returned to say “thanks”. Leprosy was a chronic, infectious skin disease characterized by sores and scabs. A leper in Jewish culture was an outcast of society. So being healed of leprosy was literally a positive, life changing event. Yet only one returned to give thanks.
So, what’s up with the 9? Were they too self-absorbed to stop and say thanks? Did they assume Jesus would just “know” how grateful they were? Did they think they were “owed” healing and consequently thanks is not a requirement when a debt is paid?
Jesus himself seems a little miffed that only one returned to give thanks. I wonder if he is still the same today. (Hint: Check out Hebrews 13:8) Does he still get miffed when we become so self-absorbed that we forget to say thanks? Even though he knows the thoughts of our heart, does he still expect us to pause and verbally say thanks?
Of all the people who might get miffed with me, I don’t want Jesus on that list. Consequently, based on the account of the ten lepers, I have made a choice to “be the one.” I will be the one who daily stops to say thanks to God. Regardless of what the other nine do, I will be the one who lives my life with gratitude. Not just on the holiday of thanksgiving but every day.
No matter what problems, challenges or difficulties come my way I will give thanks. I don’t give God thanks for the problems and difficulties because he’s not the author of them. He is the answer. Why? Thanksgiving is a vital component of faith which releases the power of God on our behalf to undo those problems.
My question for you today is this. Will you be the one? Will you be the one that no matter what happens, chooses to live a life of gratitude? If others complain that things are not fair, will you be the one who is thankful? If others find fault, will you be the one who is thankful? Will you be the one?