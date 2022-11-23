Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Did you hear the one about the turkey who crossed the road in early November? When asked why he did this, he reportedly responded, “I wanted folks to think I was a chicken.”

I don’t really know if animals can be thankful or not, but if they can, I doubt many turkeys look forward and are thankful for Thanksgiving. If you’re like me, you’ve met some people that never seem to be thankful. It reminds me of the 10 lepers who were healed in Jesus’ ministry.

